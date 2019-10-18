Apple Pays $6.6M To End Suit Over IPhone 4S Update Glitch

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A California judge on Friday approved Apple Inc.’s $6.6 million deal to resolve a putative class action alleging the tech giant issued iPhone 4S system updates that caused Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity issues, despite expressing concerns over the settlement participation rate. During a hearing in San Jose, Santa Clara Superior Court Judge Brian C. Walsh adopted his tentative ruling approving the settlement, under which the three plaintiffs law firms will receive $1.5 million in attorneys’ fees, or 22.5% of the total settlement, and $169,000 to cover litigation expenses. The judge also noted in his tentative ruling that the settlement administrator made...

