Raytheon Can't Charge Gov't For Lobbying Salary Costs

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 8:59 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has ruled that Raytheon can’t bill the federal government for lobbyist salaries, backing the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals’ decision that salary costs for the defense giant’s lobbying efforts are “expressly unallowable.” In a dispute involving Raytheon charging the government more than $220,000 in lobbying salary costs under a $134.4 million contract with the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, a three-judge panel on Friday rejected Raytheon Co.’s argument that a cost must be specifically mentioned in the Federal Acquisition Regulation to be expressly unallowable. Costs that fall under a “type” of unallowable cost are expressly unallowable,...

