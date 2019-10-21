Cherokee Nation Seeks Redo Of 10th Circ. Land Trust Ruling

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The Cherokee Nation has urged the Tenth Circuit to grant an en banc rehearing of a panel's decision allowing the federal government to take a 76-acre parcel of the tribe's former reservation land into trust for the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma. The Cherokee Nation requested in a petition Friday for the full court to examine the long-running land trust and jurisdictional conflicts between the tribes, arguing that a three-judge panel's decision in September misconstrued the authority of the Oklahoma Indian Welfare Act of 1936. The UKB, which broke off from the Cherokee Nation to eventually become its own...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS