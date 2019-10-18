Shotgun Shell Makers Denied Early Win In Officer's Defect Suit

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A former SWAT officer’s lawsuit over an allegedly defective shotgun shell got teed up for trial Friday when an Illinois federal judge denied most of the manufacturers’ bid for an early win over his claims. David Hakim, who formerly worked for DuPage County, Illinois, presented enough evidence for a jury to find that Safariland LLC and Defense Technology Corporation of America’s TKO Breaching Rounds, “failed to perform as safely as an ordinary consumer would expect, U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin said. And although it is unclear exactly which theory of negligence Hakim is lobbing against the companies, which merged in 2009,...

