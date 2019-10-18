Uber Says Mass. Driver Must Arbitrate Misclassification Suit

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Uber told a federal court a Massachusetts driver must arbitrate proposed class claims the ride-hailing giant misclassified drivers as independent contractors and shorted their pay and tips, saying he does not qualify as a transportation worker who should be exempt from arbitration. Uber Technologies Inc. on Thursday fired back at plaintiff John Capriole's attempt to use the Federal Arbitration Act's Section 1 exemption to avoid arbitrating his wage and hour claims against the ride-hailing giant, as well as Capriole's bid for an injunction to bar Uber from continuing to label Massachusetts drivers as independent contractors instead of employees. In its motion...

