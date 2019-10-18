McKesson Faces Uphill Fight To Toss Investor Price-Fix Suit

Law360, San Francisco (October 18, 2019, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge appeared skeptical Friday of McKesson Corp.'s bid to toss investors' claims that they were misled as part of its alleged participation in an industry-wide conspiracy to drive up generic drug prices, saying the proposed class had adequately stated that the drug company's alleged lies caused them harm. U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer said he thought the investors had adequately pled that McKesson's alleged false statements harmed them, but gave the California-based pharmaceutical company a chance Friday to persuade him that the claims should be dismissed. Since the federal government announced its investigation into an alleged industry-wide...

