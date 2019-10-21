National Freight Rips Class Cert. Bid In Employee Status Row

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT) -- National Freight Inc. told a New Jersey federal judge that drivers claiming they were denied employee status and shorted on pay shouldn't be certified as a class, insisting there's still an open choice-of-law dispute and the drivers' worker status and wages varied widely. Logistics and distribution services providers National Freight and NFI Interactive Logistics Inc. filed their opposition Friday to a class certification bid from a group of Pennsylvania and Rhode Island drivers who claimed the companies misclassified them as independent contractors and illegally deducted insurance payments, fuel expenses, and other costs from their paychecks in violation of the New Jersey...

