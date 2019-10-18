BofA, Citizens Bank Defeat Investors' $102M Ponzi Suit

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 10:02 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday tossed out a suit brought by a proposed class of investors claiming Bank of America and Citizens Bank facilitated a $102 million Ponzi scheme, finding the investors hadn't plausibly alleged the banks knew about the scheme. Investors Mary Beth Heinert and Richard H. Schultz Jr. alleged Bank of America NA and Citizens Bank NA knew about and were responsible for the scheme because of frequent atypical transactions and suspicious activity that took place in the accounts of individuals later accused of orchestrating the scheme. But U.S. District Judge David G. Larimer ruled Friday that...

