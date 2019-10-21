Lead Counsel Field In Curaleaf Stock Suit Narrowed To 2

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 9:58 PM EDT) -- The lead counsel tussle in a proposed class action against cannabis giant Curaleaf Holdings Inc. has been winnowed down to two firms, with Levi & Korsinsky LLP and Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP edging out four other competitors for the reins in a cannabidiol labeling stock drop case. Levi & Korsinsky and Wolf Haldenstein filed dueling briefs in New York federal court Friday claiming their respective clients suffered the biggest losses after Curaleaf’s specious health claims and a warning about them from federal regulators sent shares sliding 7%. The remaining law firms bowed out of the running Friday, court records...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS