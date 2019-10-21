Verizon Says Visa, Mastercard Still Charging High Swipe Fees

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Visa and Mastercard are still finding ways to hike up the fees that merchants pay every time someone makes a purchase with a credit card even though the credit giants paid $6 billion last year to escape similar allegations, Verizon has told a New York federal court. Verizon laid the fresh claims Thursday in a new suit that alleges Visa and Mastercard are still restraining competition by charging high processing fees that merchants must pay to accept payments from their cardholders, causing the mobile company to pay "significant overcharges" in spite of the settlement. "Even after litigation, legislation, and regulation forced needed...

