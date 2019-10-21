Muslim Pilot Asks High Court To Clarify Bias Suit Standards

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A pilot claiming Berkshire Hathaway unit NetJets fired him because he is Muslim has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to set a uniform standard for what constitutes a "similarly situated" employee in discrimination cases and to what extent reasonable inferences can support a retaliation claim. Ameer Siddiqui said in his petition for certiorari filed last week that the Eleventh Circuit improperly granted summary judgment to NetJets Aviation Inc. in his case claiming the private jet company violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Section 1981 of the Civil Rights Act of 1866 by subjecting him to a harsh...

