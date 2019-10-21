Workers Say J&J Could Have 'Told Truth' On Talcum Powder

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 3:35 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson workers have urged a New Jersey federal judge not to toss their suit claiming the company stock into which they sunk their retirement savings was overvalued because J&J covered up the presence of asbestos in its talcum powder, saying the company could "simply have told the truth." In their Friday opposition to J&J's bid to dismiss the case, the workers contended that the allegations in their proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action are in line with the standard established by the U.S. Supreme Court in Fifth Third Bancorp v. Dudenhoeffer. Dudenhoeffer requires ERISA plaintiffs like the...

