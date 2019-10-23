Real Estate Rumors: Pebb Capital, Chetrit, Sterling

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Pebb Capital has picked up 6.7 acres of land in Delray Beach, Florida, for roughly $40 million, The Real Deal reported on Wednesday. The deal is for five properties on Atlantic Avenue, and the seller is Marshall Florida Holdings, according to the report. Pebb Capital plans to build retail, restaurant and office space at the site, which is in an opportunity zone, meaning investors can get federal tax benefits, according to the report. The Chetrit Organization has scored $167 million in financing from LoanCore Capital for its recent purchase of a property in New York, the Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday....

