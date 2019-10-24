Real Estate Rumors: TrueBlue, Invesco, RXR

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Recruiting firm TrueBlue is close to a deal to lease roughly 90,000 square feet of space at the redeveloped Old Post Office in Chicago, Crain’s Chicago Business reported on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The firm is close to an agreement with developer 601W for space at the property, and TrueBlue would move from two buildings near Goose Island in Chicago to the new digs, according to the report. A joint venture of Invesco Real Estate and L+M Development Partners has landed roughly $823 million in financing for four New York multifamily properties from Wells Fargo, The Real...

