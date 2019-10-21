Toyota Hit With Putative Class Action Over Repossessed Cars

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A California man whose Toyota was repossessed by the automobile maker’s credit arm while he was purportedly under bankruptcy protection has filed a proposed class action in Texas federal court against the company, seeking to represent other consumers in similar straits. Robert M. Muswaya is hoping to serve as the lead plaintiff for a putative class of consumers under bankruptcy protection whose vehicles were unlawfully repossessed by Toyota Motor Credit Corp. during the past three years, in violation of federal regulations, according to the complaint he filed Friday in the Eastern District of Texas. Muswaya contends that when he filed for...

