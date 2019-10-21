Ex-Nomura Trader Says Misstating Sales 'Common' In Industry

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 2:23 PM EDT) -- A trader who for years headed Nomura's commercial mortgage-backed securities desk told a New York federal judge Sunday he should not have to face a jury trial over allegations he lied to trading partners, saying misstatements he made during trading negotiations are "common in the industry." In his motion for summary judgment in the case, the trader, James Im, told U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken that "reasonable investors" would have ignored his alleged mischaracterizations about assets the Securities and Exchange Commission cited in its complaints against him. Rational investors also would have known that claims about how much he spent...

