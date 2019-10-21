Disclaimers Can't Aid Merrill In Tax Savings Suit, Investor Says

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Disclaimers in a contract cannot let Merrill Lynch off the hook for allegations that it misled New York investors on the tax savings of investing in a Maine education savings account, an investor has told a Maine federal court. Merrill Lynch had filed a counterclaim seeking a judgment that investor Thomas Baldwin couldn't rely on any statements by the company on the tax consequences of the 529 educational savings account. But Maine state law prohibits Merrill Lynch from making false or misleading declarations and then using disclaimers in contracts to waive its legal requirements under the Maine Unfair Trade Practices Act,...

