Justices Won't Decide If Arbitration Brings Stay Or Dismissal

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 11:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will be staying out of a circuit split over whether suits should be dismissed or stayed when compelled arbitration comes into play, declining Monday to take up an appeal that would force it to settle the question. The high court revealed Monday that it won't wade into the Second Circuit's declaration that lawsuits should be paused when a party manages to force the proceedings into arbitration rather than tossed out altogether. Specifically, the justices were asked to weigh in on what the Federal Arbitration Act called for in such a situation, since the country's appellate courts are...

