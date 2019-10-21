Justin Bieber Reaches Deal To Settle Paparazzi Copyright Suit

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 2:14 PM EDT) -- Justin Bieber has settled a newly filed copyright infringement lawsuit accusing him of wrongly posting a paparazzi image of himself to Instagram, although it was unclear if the “Sorry” singer actually had to apologize or hand over money. Photographer Robert Barbera told a New York federal court Sunday that a deal had been reached, but did not specify any details. The one-sentence notice was filed just four days after Barbera sued, and before the pop star’s legal team made an appearance in the case. Barbera’s attorney Richard Liebowitz — who has filed more than 1,600 copyright lawsuits over the past four...

