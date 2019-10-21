2nd Circ. Revives Part Of EmblemHealth Execs' Benefits Suit

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 3:09 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Monday backed a lower court’s finding that EmblemHealth Inc. didn’t violate federal benefits law by changing the medical benefits provided to its retired executives because there was no promise to vest the benefits, but said the retirees’ contract claims were improperly tossed. A three-member panel said that the district court properly dismissed claims by EmblemHealth’s former top-level executives that the health plan violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, siding with the judge's finding that employers are allowed to change welfare plans whenever they want unless explicitly stated otherwise. Even though U.S. District Judge Deborah A. Batts...

