Insurance Customers To Try Again On Sutter Damages Class

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Insurance customers will take another stab next month at certifying a damages class against Sutter Health, lawyers for the customers said Monday after a California federal judge granted only partial certification in a decision unsealed late last week. In the partially redacted ruling, issued by U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in late August and unsealed Friday, the California federal judge said that while the customers had shown enough universality to seek a classwide injunction against allegedly anti-competitive practices, their calculations for alleged overcharges passed on to customers still need some work. An attorney for the consumers and employers accusing the major northern California hospital...

