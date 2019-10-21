High Court Won't Review Construction Cos.' Pension Dispute

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 6:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up an appeal from a group of construction-related companies that said a pension fund’s efforts to collect on a $641,000 withdrawal liability ran afoul of the companies’ due process rights. The high court said it will not review the petition brought by several companies after the Seventh Circuit declined to rehear arguments that they were not adequately informed of their arbitration rights under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. T&W Edmier Corp., The E Co., and their owners and related entities were found liable for $640,900, plus nearly $220,000 in interest, fees...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS