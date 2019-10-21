Ill. High Court Upholds State's 'Revenge Porn' Law

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The Illinois Supreme Court on Friday upheld the state's law criminalizing revenge pornography, finding in a 5-2 decision that it is in the state government's interest to protect the privacy rights of its citizens and that the law doesn't restrict First Amendment rights. Disseminating private sexual images without someone's consent isn't constitutionally protected free speech, the majority concluded, overruling a lower court. More than 40 states and the District of Columbia have enacted laws prohibiting the practice, and Illinois' law has been appropriately tailored to deal with a "unique crime fueled by technology," the court said. "These widespread efforts demonstrate that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS