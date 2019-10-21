Bernstein Litowitz To Lead Venator Shareholders' Fire Suit

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Bernstein Litowitz was appointed lead counsel in a putative class action in Texas federal court against pigment and additive company Venator, whose shareholders claim downplayed the seriousness of a fire at one of its facilities in the months leading up to its 2017 initial and secondary public offerings. U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal said Monday that Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP will represent a class that will be led by a trio of public pension funds: the City of Miami General Employees' & Sanitation Employees' Retirement Trust, the Fresno County Employees' Retirement Association, and the City of Pontiac General...

