Broker To Blame, Best Friends Tell Jury At $28M SEC Trial

Law360, New York (October 21, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Two lifelong friends accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of earning $28 million through market trickery at their day-trading firm told a Manhattan jury Monday that a broker who has already coughed up $2 million to regulators is to blame. Nathan Fayyer and Sergey Pustelnik made their pitch to avoid liability at a jury trial, which is set to last about a month, before U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote. The SEC says Fayyer, who ran day-trading firm Avalon FA Ltd., along with his friend Pustelnik, schemed to send false pricing signals into U.S. markets for six years and...

