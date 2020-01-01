Calif. Real Estate Regulations, Legislation To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- California lawmakers are expected to focus much of their energies on housing in 2020 as the state continues to have an affordability crisis, and real estate lawyers will have their eye on several housing-related regulations. As the state attempts to encourage more new housing, timelines for gaining approval could see a change in 2020, and lawyers will also be carefully watching the impact of new state-wide rent control on developers. But lawyers will also be watching a highly anticipated ballot initiative that could drastically change the way commercial properties are taxed. Here, Law360 looks at three areas of legislation and regulation California...

