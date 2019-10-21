Oscar De La Hoya Sued For Sexual Assault

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Oscar De La Hoya has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman he was in a relationship with after she refused his various sexual requests, according to a lawsuit filed in California state court. Former middleweight boxing champion De La Hoya, who is also chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Inc., assaulted the woman after inviting her to his home in Pasadena, California, in 2017, according to Thursday's complaint. Doe, a nurse who was 29 years old at the time, said she and De La Hoya were in a consensual sexual relationship at the time. Doe said that De La...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS