11th Circ. Revives Injury Suit Over Shallow Water Dive

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Monday revived a suit seeking to hold a vacation property management company liable for catastrophic injuries suffered by a guest after she dove off a private pier into shallow water, saying a factual dispute exists as to whether the company knew of the dangers of diving. A three-judge panel unanimously reversed summary judgment in favor of Paradise Beach Homes Inc. in a premises liability suit accusing the company of failing to warn guests at the short-term vacation rental home in Pensacola Beach, Florida, about the dangers of diving off the pier into the Santa Rosa Sound, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS