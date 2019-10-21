Investors Denied Cert. Rethink In Twitter Stock Fraudster Suit

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A group of investors won't get a rethink of their rejected bid for class certification in a suit against an imprisoned Twitter stock fraudster because they "seem to misunderstand the allocation of burdens" in arguing their securities fraud claims, a New York federal judge said Monday. Lead plaintiffs Steven Amerio and Andrew Goldberg say they lost $300,000 in Gregory W. Gray's scheme, in which the central New York businessman acquired fewer private Twitter Inc. shares ahead of its initial public offering than he told investors he would and scrambled to secure new money to pay them off. U.S. District Judge David...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS