Papa John's Can't Escape Proposed Class' No-Poach Suit

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 9:12 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky federal judge on Monday granted Papa John’s bid to arbitrate one worker’s claims over no-poach provisions in its franchise agreements, but refused to dismiss proposed class allegations over the contract terms. Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph H. McKinley Jr. issued a mixed order and opinion that granted Papa John’s motion to compel arbitration for the claims of one of the workers named in the complaint, but denied a motion seeking to dismiss claims for two other workers that are looking to represent a class. The suit targets terms in the pizza chain’s franchise agreements that bar franchisees from hiring...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS