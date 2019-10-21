Rival Accuses Ashley Madison Of Being A Patent Cheat

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 9:09 PM EDT) -- The company that operates the extramarital affairs dating website and mobile app Ashley Madison was accused in Illinois federal court Monday of being a patent cheat by a rival website, which said in a lawsuit that the social media company is infringing its online chatroom technology. Jedi Technologies Inc. develops social media technology and also operates the dating website Match Machine. The company filed a lawsuit against Ruby Corp. and several of its subsidiaries, which operate the well-known Ashley Madison site and two other dating sites, Cougar Life and Established Men. According to the suit, Arizona-based Jedi Technologies' patent makes "improvements over conventional...

