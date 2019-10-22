Pro Racer Takes $1.3B FTC Award Fight To Supreme Court

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Pro race car driver Scott Tucker has gone to the U.S. Supreme Court to fight a $1.3 billion restitution award against him in a case by the Federal Trade Commission alleging he ran predatory loan companies, saying federal law does not allow restitution for cases like his. In a petition for certiorari filed Friday, Tucker told the high court that the clause of the Federal Trade Commission Act the FTC used when it sued him only explicitly allows for injunctions, not any kind of monetary relief, and therefore the Ninth Circuit was in error when it upheld the award. While seven...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS