Houston Mayor Hit With Suit Alleging Misuse Of Drainage Fee

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Two Houston engineers have sued Mayor Sylvester Turner and city council members, alleging city leadership violated a charter and drastically underfunded a drainage and street improvement fund that was overwhelmingly approved by voters in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. James Robert Jones and Allen Watson filed the lawsuit in state district court in Harris County on Monday, seeking damages of as much as $100,000 and asking the court to permanently ban city leaders from misusing the funds that are governed by the city charter. Through “undisclosed manipulations” of the city’s drainage fee revenue, Turner and council members diverted almost half of...

