Calif. Wage And Hour Ruling Weakens Insurer Exclusions

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 4:50 PM EDT) -- It has long been acknowledged that typical employment practices liability insurance policies exclude coverage for wage and hour claims.[1][2] However, a recent decision from the California Court of Appeal’s Fourth Appellate District in Southern California Pizza Co. LLC v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s[3] narrows the definition of what is a wage and hour claim, and improves the possibility of obtaining coverage for broad-brush wage and hour claims that tack on claims for failure to reimburse employees for business-related expenses. In Southern California Pizza, the Court of Appeal held that claims brought under California Labor Code Sections 2800 and 2802 for failure...

