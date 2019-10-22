Ex-NFL Player's Accounts Frozen In Concussion Deal Fight

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A former NFL player was held in contempt and had his bank accounts frozen by a Pennsylvania federal judge Monday for failing to put up $800,000 in a dispute with litigation funder Thrivest over the football league’s concussion settlement. Toby Wright, a former safety for the Los Angeles Rams, had failed to respond to an arbitrator’s order that he put $800,000 into escrow pending arbitration of his claim that his contract directly assigning a portion of his settlement claims to third-party Thrivest Specialty Funding LLC was void. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Anita Brody found him in civil contempt and ordered...

