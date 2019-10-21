Insurer Tries To Avoid Covering Fatal Plane Crash Suit

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 10:45 PM EDT) -- An insurer asked a Florida federal judge Monday to relieve it from defending a private jet charter company in a suit filed on behalf of a co-pilot who died along with eight others in a crash, saying the company isn't covered for accusations that it hid facts about the plane’s suitability for flight. Technology Insurance Co. said its policy specifically excludes coverage for allegations brought in an underlying suit by the estate of Renato Marchese, a co-pilot on an Execuflight Inc. plane that crashed while he attempted to land in Akron, Ohio, in 2015. A representative of Marchese’s estate brought a...

