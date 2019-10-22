Don't Adopt Intel's Take On ERISA Deadline, High Court Told

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 12:39 PM EDT) -- If the U.S. Supreme Court adopts Intel Corp.’s “novel” interpretation of ERISA and reverses the Ninth Circuit's decision to revive a lawsuit over the company's allegedly risky retirement-investment strategy, workers could see their window of time to sue over pension mismanagement reduced by half, an ex-Intel engineer warned the high court. Christopher Sulyma filed a brief at the nation's highest court Monday arguing that the Ninth Circuit correctly found that the clock on a three-year deadline for suing under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act only starts ticking when workers become aware of a potential violation of the law. Employers can’t...

