Union Member Fights To Keep $73M ERISA Suit Alive

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 2:34 PM EDT) -- A union member has urged an Oregon federal judge not to toss the latest version of his Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit against the trustees of his pension plan that was allegedly underfunded to the tune of $73 million. Inlandboatmen's Union of the Pacific National Pension Plan participant Clint Fisher on Monday hit back at the trustees' bid to dismiss the second amended complaint in his proposed class action accusing them of breaching their fiduciary duties. Fisher said the trustees had zero response to various allegations, including that they breached their duties by allowing the plan to take on an...

