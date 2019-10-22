DC Circ. Wrestles With Dems' Bid For Trump Hotel Docs

Law360, Washington (October 22, 2019, 8:59 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit judge on Tuesday appeared wary of House Democrats' assertion that they have standing to sue the U.S. General Services Administration for documents related to the Trump Organization's controversial hotel lease for the Old Post Office building in Washington, D.C. During an hourlong hearing on Tuesday, Circuit Judge Douglas H. Ginsburg sharply challenged a petition by 17 Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee to revive their suit after a D.C. federal judge last year found they were not harmed as private individuals when the agency denied their requests. The Democratic lawmakers, who were in the minority when they...

