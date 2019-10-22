Flyer Says American Airlines Hid 50% Take On Trip Insurance

Law360, Miami (October 22, 2019, 10:06 PM EDT) -- An air traveler urged a Florida federal magistrate Tuesday to back certification of his proposed class action against American Airlines, arguing the carrier made “common misrepresentations to the entire class” by allegedly receiving illegal kickbacks of a much as 50% for the sale of trip insurance on its website. During a hearing in Miami, counsel for plaintiff Kristian Zamber told U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman that he should ignore American's arguments that a large number of consumers thought the airline was receiving money when they purchased Allianz travel insurance while buying tickets on American's website and that Zamber only felt misled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS