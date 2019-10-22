Sirius XM To Settle Chancery Stock Buyback Suit For $8.3M

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for Sirius XM Holdings' former minority stockholders reported agreement late Monday on an $8.25 million settlement to end a 4-year-old Delaware Chancery Court derivative suit accusing company directors of paying too much in a $500 million stock buyback from Liberty Media Corp. The agreement of compromise and settlement, which would end a class action case filed in October 2015, still requires court approval of its details. Terms include reserving $2.48 million of the payment for the fees and expenses of class attorneys McCarter & English LLP and Levi & Korsinsky LLP. The balance will be paid to Sirius XM....

