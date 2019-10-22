9th Circ. Mulls If Asylum Seekers Must Get Bond Hearings

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A trio of Ninth Circuit judges on Tuesday appeared split on whether a lower court judge can legally hand down an order requiring prompt bond hearings for all detained asylum seekers who cleared early screenings. During oral arguments in a case brought by a class of asylum seekers pushing for bond hearings, U.S. Circuit Judges Michael Hawkins, Sidney R. Thomas and Bridget Shelton Bade weighed whether migrants who show they have a credible fear of persecution — an early step in evaluating asylum eligibility — are entitled to bond hearings after a certain amount of time in immigration detention. A Seattle...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS