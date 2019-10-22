NY AG Seeks Up To $1.6B From Exxon In Climate Change Trial

Law360, New York (October 22, 2019, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The New York attorney general told a New York trial judge Tuesday that the state is seeking up to $1.6 billion in restitution in its landmark climate change investor fraud case against Exxon Mobil as the three-week bench trial kicked off. Protesters outside the New York State courthouse in Manhattan before the start of the state’s investor fraud trial against Exxon Mobil. (Frank G. Runyeon | Law360) During opening statements before Justice Barry Ostrager, government attorneys previewed their case accusing the global energy giant of defrauding investors by hiding the impact of climate change policies on its assets, arguing that Exxon’s “internal...

