Dems Probe Legitimacy Of FCC Station Ownership Decision

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Democratic congressmen Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., and Mike Doyle, D-Pa., on Tuesday questioned whether the Federal Communications Commission ignored a court order on media deregulation when it allowed further television consolidation in a South Dakota market. According to a letter sent to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai on Tuesday, the commission approved a deal that would allow Gray Television, the licensee of the second-highest rated station in the Sioux Falls market, to acquire the market’s third-highest rated station, KDLT-TV. The approval came just one day after the Third Circuit told the FCC to rework and better justify changes to its media ownership rules,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS