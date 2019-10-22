NFL Player Helmet Claims Time-Barred, Says Ill. Appeals Court

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 2:32 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court has ruled that more than 50 former NFL players are time-barred from claiming helmet maker Riddell Inc. is responsible for their long-term brain damage, saying their participation in an earlier lawsuit showed they knew of the injuries more than two years before they filed in state court. The allegations the same players made in multidistrict litigation against the National Football League show they had sufficient knowledge years ago to make the claims they’re now pursuing against Riddell, the court said. In that case, they had sought recovery for future diagnoses from the head trauma they sustained playing football,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS