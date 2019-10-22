Schwab Says 9th Circ. Right To Kick ERISA Suit To Arbitration

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Charles Schwab Corp. told the Ninth Circuit that a former employee mischaracterized a panel’s decision to send his suit accusing the company of inappropriately profiting from its retirement plan to arbitration, calling his rehearing bid "alarmist and inaccurate." In its response Monday, Schwab said that Michael Dorman, a former employee participating in the company's retirement plan, wrongly contended that the panel’s August decision in his proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action conflicted with the Ninth Circuit’s earlier ruling in Munro v. University of Southern California as well as with U.S. Supreme Court precedent. Further, his assertion that the panel’s...

