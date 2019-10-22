DC Circ. Says Stone Took Wrong Path To Challenge Gag Order

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 12:31 PM EDT) -- Indicted Republican political operative Roger Stone’s bid to challenge a social media gag order in his case fell flat Tuesday when the D.C. Circuit said it did not have jurisdiction over the appeal since Stone had taken the wrong legal avenue. Roger Stone, a former campaign adviser for President Donald Trump, arrives at federal court in Washington on Sept. 25, 2019. (AP) Stone faces charges over alleged attempts to obstruct investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Under a restrictive pretrial order from July, Stone is prohibited from using social media or posting views about the case via family members....

