Goldman Banker Denies Insider Trading As Gov't Suspects 6

Law360, New York (October 22, 2019, 5:24 PM EDT) -- A Goldman Sachs investment banker denied insider trading charges in Manhattan on Tuesday as prosecutors announced three arrests in what they call a large-scale illegal tipping ring with six total suspects located in the U.S., Europe and Thailand that generated tens of millions of dollars in illegal profits. Bryan Cohen, 33, a French national who is on leave from the $75 billion megabank, pled not guilty to charges of wire fraud conspiracy and securities fraud conspiracy before U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III. Judge Pauley set Cohen free on a $750,000 bond — denying a prosecution request for him to...

