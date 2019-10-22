SoftBank Takes 80% WeWork Stake As Ex-CEO Cedes Power

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT) -- SoftBank Group will take an 80% stake in WeWork, the workspace provider said late Tuesday, in a $9.5 billion rescue package after a tumultuous two months that saw the money-losing company cancel its initial public offering and shake up its management. The Wall Street Journal reported the news earlier Tuesday, saying the deal, which reportedly values WeWork at $8 billion, will also give former CEO Adam Neumann $1.7 billion in exchange for severing most ties with the company, according to people familiar with the situation. WeWork's board of directors approved the deal, opting to accept SoftBank Group Corp.'s bid over a competing...

