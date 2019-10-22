SoftBank To Take Over WeWork As Ex-CEO Cedes Power

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT) -- SoftBank Group Corp. will take over WeWork through a deal that gives former CEO Adam Neumann $1.7 billion in exchange for severing most ties with the company, part of a package intended to rescue the money-losing workspace provider, according to media reports Tuesday. WeWork's board of directors approved the deal, opting to accept SoftBank's bid over a competing offer from JPMorgan Chase, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cited people familiar with the situation. The move happened as WeWork was reportedly in danger of running out of cash in the coming weeks. The deal reportedly values WeWork at $8 billion,...

